AU urges restraint as Ethiopia, Eritrea, Egypt tensions rise

By : Kadir Moustapha

ADDIS ABABA, Oct 2 (Horndiplomat) — The African Union Commission has urged Ethiopia, Eritrea and Egypt to exercise maximum restraint amid heightened tensions between the three countries, warning against actions or statements that could further destabilise the region.

In a statement issued in Addis Ababa on Oct. 1, the commission said it was closely following the situation with concern and called on the three African Union member states to avoid further escalation.

“The Commission calls on all three Member States to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from actions or statements that could further escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and stability,” the statement said.

The AU Commission also stressed the importance of maintaining channels of communication between Addis Ababa, Asmara and Cairo as tensions have increased across the Horn of Africa.

It urged the three governments to address their differences through established diplomatic channels and peaceful dialogue, in accordance with the principles of the Constitutive Act of the African Union.

“The Commission further underscores the importance of preserving channels of communication and urges the three countries to address their differences through established diplomatic channels and peaceful dialogue,” it said.

The commission said it was prepared to assist the three countries in efforts to reduce tensions and resolve their differences peacefully.

“The AU Commission stands ready, in consultation with the countries concerned, to support efforts towards de-escalation, dialogue and the peaceful resolution of differences,” the statement said.

Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)

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