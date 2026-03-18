Somaliland Welcomes Home Water Experts from Israel Training

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, March 18 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland officials welcomed a delegation of water sector experts returning from Israel after completing a specialized training program in water management and planning.
The delegation was received at Egal International Airport by senior government officials, including the Director General of the Ministry of Water Development, alongside counterparts from the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Civil Aviation, as well as Somaliland’s ambassador to Israel.
Government officials said the returning experts had successfully completed advanced training focused on water management systems, planning and service delivery, describing the program as a significant step toward strengthening Somaliland’s water sector.
“Today, we had the privilege of welcoming back 25 engineers from the Ministry of Water Development of Somaliland, who successfully completed a specialized training program in Israel,” said Aden Abdela, Director General of the Ministry of Water Development.
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