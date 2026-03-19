Somaliland Orders Nationwide Enforcement of New Fuel Prices

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Picture: Sharon Seretlo / Gallo
Picture: Sharon Seretlo / Gallo

By: Mohamed Duale

HARGEISA, March 19 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland government has ordered the nationwide enforcement of newly standardized fuel prices, following a directive issued by the Ministry of Interior and Security to implement a pricing decision announced by the Ministry of Trade and Tourism.

The move follows a ministerial decree issued on March 18 by the Ministry of Trade and Tourism, setting official fuel prices across the country in a bid to stabilize the market and curb price manipulation.

Under the new framework, wholesale fuel prices have been fixed at $140 per barrel for diesel and $165 per barrel for petrol (low sulphur).

The decree also introduced standardized retail prices for consumers. Diesel will be sold at $0.88 per litre (9,592 Somaliland shillings), while petrol is set at $0.89 per litre (9,701 Somaliland shillings).

In a follow-up directive dated March 19, the Ministry of Interior and Security instructed regional governors, police commanders, and local authorities to ensure full enforcement of the new pricing regulations across all regions.

“The responsibility of enforcing this order rests with regional administrations and security agencies, who must ensure compliance with the fuel price regulations,” the ministry said.

The government warned that any fuel importers, distributors, or retailers found violating the set prices, engaging in hoarding, or manipulating the market would face legal action in accordance with the law.

The measures are aimed at protecting consumers and ensuring fair pricing, particularly as global fuel price fluctuations continue to affect domestic markets.

Officials added that relevant institutions have been tasked with monitoring compliance, with strict action to be taken against offenders.

The coordinated directives underscore Somaliland’s efforts to regulate essential commodities and maintain economic stability.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)

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