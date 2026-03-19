Somaliland Orders Nationwide Enforcement of New Fuel Prices

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, March 19 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland government has ordered the nationwide enforcement of newly standardized fuel prices, following a directive issued by the Ministry of Interior and Security to implement a pricing decision announced by the Ministry of Trade and Tourism.
The move follows a ministerial decree issued on March 18 by the Ministry of Trade and Tourism, setting official fuel prices across the country in a bid to stabilize the market and curb price manipulation.
Under the new framework, wholesale fuel prices have been fixed at $140 per barrel for diesel and $165 per barrel for petrol (low sulphur).
The decree also introduced standardized retail prices for consumers. Diesel will be sold at $0.88 per litre (9,592 Somaliland shillings), while petrol is set at $0.89 per litre (9,701 Somaliland shillings).
In a follow-up directive dated March 19, the Ministry of Interior and Security instructed regional governors, police commanders, and local authorities to ensure full enforcement of the new pricing regulations across all regions.
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