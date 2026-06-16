Somaliland Rejects Somalia’s Criticism of Israel Ties, Defends Sovereign Diplomacy

HARGEISA, Somaliland, June 16 (Horn Diplomat) – The Government of the Republic of Somaliland on Tuesday strongly rejected a statement issued by Somalia’s government regarding Somaliland’s diplomatic engagement with Israel, describing Mogadishu’s position as hostile, misleading and an attempt to undermine Somaliland’s sovereign right to conduct its own foreign relations.
“The statement from Mogadishu is another attempt to distort history, deny reality, and mislead the international community,” the ministry said.
The statement came as Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro continued his historic state visit to Israel, where he has held talks with senior Israeli leaders and signed agreements aimed at expanding cooperation in security, technology, investment, energy and economic development.
Somaliland said the visit demonstrated its growing diplomatic reach and international confidence, arguing that no statement from Mogadishu could reverse what it described as the legitimate aspirations of the Somaliland people.
The government further rejected Somalia’s assertion that Somaliland’s international engagements violate international law, saying its diplomacy is rooted in self-determination, democratic legitimacy and the freely expressed will of its people.
“Somaliland’s engagement with the State of Israel, and with any other international partner, is a sovereign decision based on national interest, mutual respect, regional security and economic cooperation,” the statement said.
Somaliland said it restored its sovereignty in 1991 following the collapse of the union with Somalia and has since maintained its own government institutions, security forces, democratic elections and international partnerships.
In Tuesday’s statement, Somaliland warned that it would not accept threats, pressure or attempts to undermine its sovereignty, territorial integrity or peace.
“The Government of the Republic of Somaliland will not accept provocations or attempts to undermine its sovereignty, territorial integrity, or hard-won peace,” the statement said.
The government added that it remains committed to peace, stability and responsible diplomacy while continuing to defend its sovereignty, democratic achievements and expanding international partnerships.
The exchange marks the latest diplomatic confrontation between Hargeisa and Mogadishu as Somaliland seeks to expand its international partnerships and diplomatic engagement.
Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat News Desk.