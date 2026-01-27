Somalia issues conflicting statements over WFP food aid handling

MOGADISHU, Jan 27 (Horndiplomat) — Somalia’s government has issued two contradictory statements this month over the handling of humanitarian food aid belonging to the World Food Programme, a reversal that has intensified donor concerns and preceded a decision by the United States to suspend assistance to the Somalia government.
In a press statement dated Jan. 8, Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied any government role in the removal of food aid from a WFP warehouse located at Mogadishu port. The statement said the commodities cited in media reports remained “under the custody and control of the World Food Programme,” including aid funded by the United States.
It added that port expansion and repurposing works under way at Mogadishu port had not affected the custody, management or distribution of humanitarian assistance, effectively distancing the Federal Government of Somaliafrom allegations that food aid had been seized or diverted.
However, in a second statement issued on Jan. 26, the government reversed its position, confirming that commodities had been removed from the WFP warehouse during port expansion activities and saying it took “full responsibility” for the incident.
“The Federal Government takes full responsibility for addressing this unfortunate situation and expresses its regret that it occurred,” the statement said. It added that the food had since been fully returned to WFP and that the government had provided the agency with a larger warehouse within the port area to ensure continued and secure delivery of humanitarian assistance.
Aid officials and diplomats said the two statements were irreconcilable and raised serious questions about transparency and accountability in the handling of humanitarian supplies in Somalia, where millions of people depend on food aid amid insecurity, drought and economic fragility.
The contradictory government statements followed an announcement by the United States Department of State, which said earlier this month that it had suspended all assistance to the Somalia government. Washington alleged that Somalia officials had destroyed a U.S.-funded WFP warehouse and illegally seized food aid intended for vulnerable civilians.
U.S. officials said the suspension applied to programmes benefiting the federal government and that any resumption of assistance would depend on Somalia authorities taking accountability and implementing corrective measures.
Somalia’s government has said it remains committed to humanitarian principles, transparency and accountability, and values its partnerships with international donors. It said it is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident through technical inter-agency mechanisms in coordination with humanitarian partners.
Diplomatic sources said the episode has further strained donor confidence at a time when Somalia relies heavily on external support to meet basic humanitarian needs. Aid agencies warned that prolonged disruptions risk worsening conditions for civilians already facing food shortages and displacement.
For donors, the affair has underscored longstanding concerns over the protection of humanitarian assistance in Somalia, concerns that officials say must be addressed to ensure aid reaches those most in need.