India’s Modi Arrives in Israel for Key Talks

JERUSALEM, Feb 25 (Horndiplomat) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, marking another milestone in the growing strategic partnership between the two countries.
Modi was welcomed at Ben-Gurion Airport by Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, in an official reception ceremony before the two leaders held a private meeting, according to a statement from the Israeli Government Press Office.
The visit follows Modi’s landmark trip to Israel in 2017 and Netanyahu’s subsequent visit to India, underscoring what officials describe as a close personal relationship between the two prime ministers and deepening bilateral ties.
After the airport ceremony, Modi proceeded to the Knesset for an official reception, where the leaders were scheduled to deliver remarks. The two prime ministers later attended an innovation-focused event in Jerusalem highlighting cooperation in technology and entrepreneurship.
Netanyahu and his wife are set to host Modi for a joint dinner following the day’s events.
On Thursday, the two leaders are expected to visit Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial, before holding expanded talks. The visit will conclude with the signing of agreements covering economic, security and diplomatic cooperation.
Officials said the agreements aim to further strengthen collaboration in trade, defense, innovation and regional affairs. The two leaders are expected to deliver joint statements to the media following the signing ceremony.
India and Israel have steadily expanded ties in recent years, with cooperation spanning defense, agriculture, water technology, cybersecurity and high-tech industries.