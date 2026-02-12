Somaliland President Returns from UAE After World Governments Summit

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA — The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, returned to the country this morning following an official working visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he participated in the World Governments Summit held in Dubai.
The summit marked President Irro’s second consecutive participation in the high-level global gathering, underscoring Somaliland’s growing diplomatic outreach and international engagement.
According to official sources, the forum carried significant strategic importance for the Republic of Somaliland, particularly in advancing its priorities in diplomacy, foreign investment, security cooperation, and economic infrastructure development.
During the summit, President Irro engaged in discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and positioning Somaliland as a stable and strategic partner in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea corridor.
