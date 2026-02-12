AU Summit: African Leaders Arrive in Addis Ababa for 39th Assembly

By: Mohamed Duale
ADDIS ABABA, Feb 12 (Horn Diplomat) – African heads of state and government continued to arrive in Ethiopia’s capital on Thursday ahead of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU), set to formally open later this week.
The high-level summit, held at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, is convening under the theme: “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.” Leaders are expected to focus on water security, climate resilience, sustainable development financing and continental integration priorities for 2026.
Among the prominent arrivals were King Letsie III of Lesotho, Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Jessica Alupo of Uganda, and Muhammed B.S. Jallow of The Gambia.
They were received at Bole International Airport by senior Ethiopian officials, including Minister of Innovation and Technology Belete Molla, Minister of Labor and Skills Muferiat Kamil, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye, among others.
In a related engagement, King Letsie III, who serves as the AU Champion for Nutrition, visited Zewditu Memorial Hospital in Addis Ababa. Accompanied by Ethiopia’s Minister of Health Mekdes Daba and other officials, the visit highlighted Ethiopia’s efforts to strengthen child nutrition and holistic development programs within public health institutions.
1 of 8