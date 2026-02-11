Egypt Deploys Forces to Somalia Following Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland

By: The Jerusulem Post
A report at Al-Arabiya noted that the Egyptian involvement represents a commitment to Somalia’s “territorial integrity” and unity. This comes after Israel recognized Somaliland, and as many countries in the region are focused on the Red Sea and Sudan.
In addition, tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea are in the spotlight. Egypt’s president was recently in the UAE, which has been accused of backing the RSF in Sudan’s civil war. In addition, a recent report claimed the RSF was training in Ethiopia.
As such, the Egyptian move is seen as a critical development in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea. In the past, Turkey has also played a role in Somalia, and years ago, Ethiopia and Somalia fought a war.
Meanwhile, Egypt has a new defense minister, Lt.-Gen. Ashraf Zaher.
According to reports, Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Egyptian commander-in-chief and outgoing defense minister Gen. Abdel-Magid Saqr witnessed the ceremony of the Egyptian forces participating in the African Union Mission to Support Security and Stability in Somalia, Egypt Today reported.
“This Egyptian military participation reflects Cairo’s commitment to supporting Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity, and to backing Mogadishu’s efforts to extend its national control and combat terrorism, within the framework of Egypt’s leading role in supporting the pillars of international peace and security in Africa.”
The report said that the ceremony was also attended by Egyptian Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Ahmed Khalifa.
