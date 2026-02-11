Egypt Deploys Forces to Somalia Following Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland

Meanwhile, Egypt has a new defense minister, Lt.-Gen. Ashraf Zaher.

According to reports, Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Egyptian commander-in-chief and outgoing defense minister Gen. Abdel-Magid Saqr witnessed the ceremony of the Egyptian forces participating in the African Union Mission to Support Security and Stability in Somalia, Egypt Today reported.

“This Egyptian military participation reflects Cairo’s commitment to supporting Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity, and to backing Mogadishu’s efforts to extend its national control and combat terrorism, within the framework of Egypt’s leading role in supporting the pillars of international peace and security in Africa.”

The report said that the ceremony was also attended by Egyptian Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Ahmed Khalifa.

Egypt’s military involvement in Somalia underscores territorial integrity

An Egyptian military spokesman “stated that this comes as a confirmation of the historical Egyptian position that reflects the keenness to actively participate in supporting the pillars of international peace and security.”

The report also said that Egypt’s president had recently received Somalia’s president. “The talks between the two presidents focused on ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Egypt and Somalia, and included an exchange of views on the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest. The Somali president’s visit came weeks after Israel recognized ‘Somaliland,’ a move rejected by Egypt and several other countries, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey.”

Al-Arabiya added that “Egypt affirmed its support for the legitimate institutions of the Somali state and rejected any attempts to impose parallel entities that conflict with the unity of the Somali state.”

It said that Egypt and Somalia signed a protocol for military cooperation in August 2024. “On July 20 of the year before last, the Somali cabinet approved a joint defense agreement with Egypt. This agreement represented a qualitative shift in bilateral relations, stipulating enhanced security coordination, military training, and the exchange of expertise, as well as the provision of technical support to Somali forces.”

An X/Twitter account called Egypt’s Intel Observer noted, “Egypt is contributing around 1,100 troops, primarily equipped with BAE Caiman and RG-33L 6×6 MRAPs, as well as NIMR Ajban 420 4×4 APCs. The deployment will also include air assets such as Mil Mi-24 Hind gunships, Mil Mi-17 utility helicopters, and AT-802i Air Tractor aircraft for counterinsurgency (COIN) and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations.”

It added that these are in Somalia as part of the African Union-led AUSSOM mission.