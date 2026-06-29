Somaliland President Opens National Judiciary Conference, Pledges Judicial Independence

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, June 29 (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro on Sunday opened the 10th National Judiciary Conference, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to strengthening judicial independence, the rule of law and equal access to justice.
The conference, held in Hargeisa, brought together senior members of Somaliland’s judiciary, the Justice Committee, lawmakers, government officials, judges, prosecutors, lawyers, representatives of international organizations and other stakeholders involved in justice sector reform.
Addressing the gathering, President Irro described the judiciary and justice system as the cornerstone of constitutional governance, saying an independent and effective judiciary is essential to protecting citizens’ rights, upholding the rule of law and safeguarding state institutions.
“The judiciary and justice are the most important pillars for protecting the rule of law, the rights of citizens and the foundations of statehood,” the president said.
Irro said public confidence in the judiciary underpins peace, stability, social trust, international engagement and national development, adding that a credible justice system is fundamental to Somaliland’s democratic institutions.
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