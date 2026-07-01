Somaliland Joins Global Military Integrity Conference in UK

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, July 1 (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland’s Ministry of Defence said it participated in an international conference at the UK Defence Academy aimed at strengthening transparency and combating corruption in military institutions, joining delegates from 24 countries to discuss accountability and integrity in the defence sector.
The conference, held at the UK Defence Academy in Shrivenham, brought together military officials, defence experts and policymakers from around the world to exchange experiences and best practices on preventing, detecting and managing corruption within armed forces and defence institutions.
Somaliland was represented by Defence Ministry Adviser Farah Haji Ahmed, who participated in discussions focused on improving transparency, institutional oversight and good governance across defence organizations.
According to the ministry, delegates explored practical approaches to strengthening accountability mechanisms, promoting ethical leadership and enhancing governance to reduce corruption risks within military institutions.
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