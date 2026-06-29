UAE-Africa Dialogue Calls for Stronger Strategic Partnerships

ADDIS ABABA, June 29 (Horndiplomat) — The 2026 Hili UAE–Africa Dialogue concluded in Addis Ababa on Friday with African and Emirati officials calling for deeper strategic partnerships, increased investment and greater cooperation to advance sustainable development and shared prosperity.
The two-day forum brought together senior government officials, diplomats, policymakers, researchers and business leaders from Africa and the United Arab Emirates to discuss cooperation in trade, infrastructure, agriculture, renewable energy, technology and other strategic sectors.
Participants said stronger partnerships and innovation-driven cooperation would be critical to addressing global challenges and unlocking new economic opportunities across Africa and the Gulf region.
Speaking during the forum, Ambassador Hadera Berhe, Ethiopia’s State Minister for Political and Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Africa was emerging as a key driver of global growth amid significant geopolitical and economic shifts.
He stressed the importance of deepening Africa–UAE relations through partnerships based on mutual respect, shared benefits, equality, co-investment, innovation and shared success.
“Partnerships built on mutual trust and shared interests are essential to achieving sustainable development and prosperity,” Hadera said.
Opening the dialogue, Dr. Ebtesam Al Teneiji, Deputy Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), described connectivity as a strategic advantage in an increasingly fragmented world.
She said non-oil trade between the UAE and Africa grew by 34% between 2023 and 2024, surpassing $100 billion, reflecting expanding economic ties and growing long-term cooperation between the two sides.
Al Teneiji highlighted increasing collaboration in advanced logistics, infrastructure, manufacturing, renewable energy, finance, agriculture and technology, emphasizing the need to transform shared opportunities into tangible outcomes.
On the sidelines of the forum, Ethiopia’s Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA) and the UAE’s Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation in research, policy dialogue, capacity building, joint publications and the exchange of experts and researchers.
Jafar Bedru, Executive Director of the Institute of Foreign Affairs, described the agreement as the beginning of a long-term partnership designed to deepen institutional cooperation and strengthen Africa–UAE relations.
The Hili UAE–Africa Dialogue serves as a strategic geopolitical and economic platform intended to foster policy dialogue, knowledge exchange and business engagement between African countries and the United Arab Emirates.
The forum concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to expanding strategic cooperation and promoting inclusive growth, sustainable development and shared prosperity across both regions.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)