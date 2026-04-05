Somaliland president names new ministers, reshuffles deputies

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, April 5 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Cirro) has appointed new ministers and reassigned several deputy ministers in a cabinet reshuffle aimed at strengthening government performance and coordination, according to a presidential decree.
The reshuffle introduced new leadership across key ministries.
Adan Geddi Qayaad was appointed Minister of Agriculture, Barkhad Jama Hirsi Batuun was appointed Minister of Information and National Guidance, Mohamed Abdimalik was named Minister of Water Development, and Dr. Abdisalaan Hussein Awale was appointed Minister of Technology.
Khadar Haji Yusuf Abdillahi was named a member of the Political Organizations Registration Committee.
Dr. Mohamed Osman Fadal was appointed Presidential Adviser on Foreign Affairs and International Relations.
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