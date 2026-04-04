Somaliland defence minister meets UK delegation on security cooperation

HARGEISA, April 4 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland’s Minister of Defence, Mohamed Yusuf Ali, held talks on Saturday with a visiting United Kingdom delegation led by Defence Attaché Colonel Ben Ramsay OBE, focusing on strengthening bilateral security cooperation and military development.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Hargeisa, also included Colonel Richard Grover as part of the UK delegation on a working visit to the Republic of Somaliland.

Minister Ali welcomed the delegation and expressed appreciation for the United Kingdom’s continued support to Somaliland, particularly in the development of its armed forces and the enhancement of national security institutions.

“The government of Somaliland values its cooperation with the United Kingdom, especially in strengthening the capacity and professionalism of our security forces,” the minister said, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

The UK delegation thanked the minister for the warm reception and praised Somaliland’s progress in maintaining stability, building effective security institutions and safeguarding peace.

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They highlighted Somaliland’s role in promoting stability in the Horn of Africa and reaffirmed their commitment to continued engagement with the country.

The talks concluded with both sides agreeing to further strengthen cooperation and deepen ties between Somaliland’s Ministry of Defence and the United Kingdom.