Somaliland NGO honours 30 influential women leaders

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, April 9 (Horn Diplomat) – Sunshine Organization has honoured 30 of the most influential women in Somaliland, recognising their contributions across sectors including business, health, education, media, environment and social affairs.
The recognition, part of the organisation’s 2026 cohort initiative, highlights women whose work has made a measurable impact on their communities, often without widespread public recognition.
In a statement, Sunshine Organization said the awards aim to celebrate resilience, leadership and service among women across Somaliland.
“We honoured and celebrated the women of Somaliland at a high-level platform. Each woman recognised represents every woman who has worked hard to improve herself and contribute to society,” the organisation said.
“We prioritise those who are less known or have not been honoured before. We want to acknowledge their efforts and say: ‘Thank you, you deserve to be recognised.’”
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