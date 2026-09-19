Somaliland President Meets Senator Ted Cruz, Presses Case for Closer U.S. Ties

By: Mohamed Duale
WASHINGTON, Sept. 19 (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi met U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Capitol Hill to discuss Somaliland’s campaign for international recognition and closer cooperation with Washington on security, trade and investment.
Abdullahi said the talks with the Texas Republican covered security in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, as well as opportunities to expand economic ties. He thanked Cruz for his continued support for Somaliland’s recognition.
“Somaliland is ready to build a lasting partnership with the United States,” Abdullahi wrote in a social media post, describing the relationship he seeks as one based on shared interests, mutual respect and regional stability.
The Somaliland presidency said the meeting also addressed maritime security and broader strategic interests in the Horn of Africa. It said Abdullahi presented Somaliland as a partner that could contribute to regional security while expanding trade and investment.
Cruz has been among the most prominent voices in the U.S. Senate calling for stronger ties with Somaliland. In August 2025, he urged President Donald Trump’s administration to recognise it, citing its strategic location near major shipping routes and its potential as a U.S. security partner.
The Capitol Hill meeting formed part of Abdullahi’s diplomatic visit to Washington. His office said he and his delegation would continue meeting U.S. officials and policy figures in the coming days to make Somaliland’s case for closer cooperation.
Somaliland restored its sovereignty in 1991 and has since built its own governing institutions and held successive elections. Israel’s recognition of Somaliland in December 2025 gave fresh momentum to its diplomatic campaign.
(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)
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