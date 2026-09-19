Somaliland President Meets U.S. Lawmakers, Policy Groups and Conservation Foundation in Washington

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Mohamed Duale
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FDD meeting: Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (centre) poses with his delegation and participants at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 17, 2026.
FDD meeting: Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (centre) poses with his delegation and participants at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 17, 2026.

By: Mohamed Duale

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19 (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known as Irro, attended a lunch hosted by the International Conservation Caucus Foundation in Washington on Friday, the latest in a series of meetings with U.S. lawmakers and organisations during his visit.

The president’s office said Friday’s discussions focused on protecting natural resources, the environment and marine areas, as well as opportunities for cooperation with U.S. conservation organisations. Irro thanked the foundation for hosting his delegation and said conservation and sustainable economic development were priorities for Somaliland.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, President Irro met experts and officials from the Atlantic Council and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. They discussed security in the Horn of Africa and Gulf of Aden, maritime trade and prospects for closer U.S.–Somaliland cooperation, according to his office. Irro highlighted the strategic position of Somaliland and the port of Berbera near Red Sea shipping routes.

Also on Thursday, Irro and his delegation attended a dinner hosted by Taiwan’s representative office in Washington. The president thanked his hosts and emphasised Somaliland’s ties with Taiwan, citing cooperation in development, democracy and innovation.

Thursday was also the second day of Irro’s meetings on Capitol Hill. He held separate talks with Representative Brian Mast of Florida, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota. His office said they discussed regional and maritime security, trade, investment and economic cooperation. It pointed to Somaliland-related legislation previously introduced by the two lawmakers.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, Irro met Representatives John Rose of Tennessee and John Moolenaar of Michigan. Their talks covered security, trade, investment and stability in the Horn of Africa, the president’s office said.

The president’s office did not announce any agreements from the meetings. Irro and his delegation are expected to hold further meetings in Washington in the coming days as part of their efforts to expand Somaliland’s international partnerships.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat  News Desk)

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