Somaliland President Meets U.S. Lawmakers, Policy Groups and Conservation Foundation in Washington

By: Mohamed Duale
WASHINGTON, Sept. 19 (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known as Irro, attended a lunch hosted by the International Conservation Caucus Foundation in Washington on Friday, the latest in a series of meetings with U.S. lawmakers and organisations during his visit.
The president’s office said Friday’s discussions focused on protecting natural resources, the environment and marine areas, as well as opportunities for cooperation with U.S. conservation organisations. Irro thanked the foundation for hosting his delegation and said conservation and sustainable economic development were priorities for Somaliland.
On Thursday, Sept. 17, President Irro met experts and officials from the Atlantic Council and the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. They discussed security in the Horn of Africa and Gulf of Aden, maritime trade and prospects for closer U.S.–Somaliland cooperation, according to his office. Irro highlighted the strategic position of Somaliland and the port of Berbera near Red Sea shipping routes.
Also on Thursday, Irro and his delegation attended a dinner hosted by Taiwan’s representative office in Washington. The president thanked his hosts and emphasised Somaliland’s ties with Taiwan, citing cooperation in development, democracy and innovation.
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