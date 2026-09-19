Somaliland Joins Taiwan-Led Disaster Alliance as Founding Member

By: Mohamed Duale
TAIPEI, Sept. 19 (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland has joined the World Alliance for Disaster Management (WADM) as a founding member, its foreign ministry said on Saturday, giving it a place in a new Taiwan-led network for disaster preparedness and emergency response.
“The Republic of Somaliland proudly joins the World Alliance for Disaster Management (WADM) as a founding member, marking a significant milestone in Somaliland’s international multilateral engagement,” the ministry said.
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te formally launched the alliance at an international forum in Taipei. He said Somaliland, 11 of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies and Taiwan were its founding members. The alliance plans to organise joint training and exercises, share information and coordinate assistance before, during and after disasters, according to Taiwan’s presidential office.
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