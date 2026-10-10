Somaliland Police Warn of Heavy Rainfall Risks

HARGEISA, Somaliland, Oct 10 — Somaliland police have issued a public safety warning over heavy rainfall expected during the current rainy season, urging residents and motorists to take precautions against possible flooding and other weather-related hazards.
The warning comes after heavy rains fell in Hargeisa, Somaliland’s capital, on Friday, October 9. No accidents, casualties or significant damage were reported following the rainfall.
In a statement published on its official Facebook page, the Somaliland Police Command said further heavy rainfall could pose risks to public safety.
“We are currently in the rainy season, and heavy rainfall is expected, which could cause preventable harm,” the police said in a statement translated from Somali.
The police urged residents across Somaliland’s regions, districts and rural communities to remain vigilant and avoid locations where heavy rainfall could create dangerous conditions.
“We are informing all citizens of the Republic of Somaliland living in regions, districts and rural areas to stay away from seasonal waterways, dry riverbeds, electricity poles and all places where water flows,” the statement said.
The warning also extended to motorists, with authorities calling on drivers to reduce their speed, exercise additional caution and comply with police instructions.
“We also urge motorists to exercise extra caution, reduce their driving speed and comply with the instructions of the Somaliland Police,” the statement added.
Seasonal rainfall can cause flash flooding in Somaliland, particularly in dry riverbeds and low-lying areas where rapidly rising water levels can pose dangers to pedestrians, vehicles and nearby communities.
The police warning follows rainfall in Hargeisa, although no serious incidents were reported in connection with Friday’s downpour.
The statement did not specify which areas were expected to receive the heaviest rainfall or provide details on the timing and intensity of the forecast weather conditions.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)