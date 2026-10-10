Ethiopia’s Abiy Reappoints Getachew Reda as Adviser

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Oct 10 — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has reappointed Getachew Reda as his adviser on East African affairs, granting him the rank of minister, the Office of the Prime Minister announced on Saturday.
“Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reappoints Getachew Reda as East Africa Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister with a rank of Minister,” the office said in a statement posted on X.
Getachew, a prominent Ethiopian politician and former interim president of the Tigray region, has played a significant role in Ethiopia’s political landscape, particularly during the conflict in northern Ethiopia and subsequent peace efforts.
He previously served as spokesperson for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and later headed Tigray’s interim administration, established following the November 2022 Pretoria peace agreement between Ethiopia’s federal government and Tigrayan forces.
His reappointment comes as Abiy forms his new administration following the start of a new five-year term earlier this month.
The advisory position places Getachew within the prime minister’s office at a time when Ethiopia faces complex diplomatic and security challenges across the Horn of Africa, including tensions involving Eritrea and disputes over access to the Red Sea.
The government did not provide further details about his responsibilities or whether the reappointment would involve changes to Ethiopia’s regional diplomatic strategy.