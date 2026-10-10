Somaliland Congratulates Taiwan on National Day, Reaffirms Bilateral Ties

HARGEISA, Somaliland, Oct 10 — Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Saturday congratulated Taiwan on its 115th National Day, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening friendship and bilateral cooperation between the two governments.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland extends warm congratulations to the Government and people of Taiwan on their National Day,” the ministry said in a statement posted on X.
“We reaffirm our commitment to strengthening our friendship and bilateral cooperation,” it added.
Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the message, thanking Somaliland for its continued friendship and support.
“Thank you, @somalilandmfa, for the warm National Day greetings,” Taiwan’s foreign ministry said in a response on X.
“Taiwan is grateful for the support of our friends in Somaliland,” it added.
The exchange underscores the diplomatic relationship between Somaliland and Taiwan, which established reciprocal representative offices in 2020 and have since expanded cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, education, technology and institutional development.
The two governments have maintained regular diplomatic exchanges and pursued development initiatives aimed at strengthening public services and economic opportunities.
Taiwan has supported several projects in Somaliland, including healthcare programmes, agricultural development and information technology initiatives.
Somaliland and Taiwan have also emphasized their shared commitment to democratic governance and closer international engagement.
Taiwan’s National Day, celebrated annually on October 10, commemorates the 1911 Wuchang Uprising, which led to the establishment of the Republic of China in 1912.
The latest diplomatic exchange highlights Somaliland’s continuing engagement with Taiwan as both sides seek to strengthen their partnership and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)