Somaliland parliament endorses Israel recognition in unanimous vote

In a statement issued after what lawmakers described as a historic session, parliament said it “warmly welcomes and fully endorses” Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign and independent state, praising the move as a principled act that affirms the legitimacy of Somaliland’s democratic aspirations.
The resolution said Israel had once again demonstrated “moral courage” on the international stage, drawing a parallel with its recognition of Somaliland shortly after independence in 1960. It described the decision as validation of decades of struggle, sacrifice and self-governance since Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991.
Lawmakers called on other states and international organizations to respect what they described as Somaliland’s inherent right to self-determination and recognition, urging them to follow the path taken by Israel.
The parliament also warned against interference in Somaliland’s internal affairs, saying such actions would undermine international law and the democratic will of its citizens. It urged the international community to engage constructively and support Somaliland’s pursuit of recognition, stability and development.
The resolution praised successive Somaliland governments since 1991 for steering the territory from conflict toward what it described as a beacon of stability in the Horn of Africa, adding that the recognition was the result of sustained efforts by Somaliland’s leadership and people.
Somaliland reiterated its commitment to international law, the principles of the United Nations Charter, democratic governance, human rights and peaceful coexistence among nations, the statement said.
The resolution was signed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yasin Hagi Mohamoud Hir.
Somaliland stands today as a sovereign and recognized nation, its independence affirmed by decades of peace, democratic legitimacy, and effective self-governance.