Somaliland Markets Fill as Eid Preparations Peak

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, March 19 (Horn Diplomat) – Markets across Somaliland’s capital, Hargeisa, were filled with energy and excitement as families made final preparations for Eid al-Fitr, expected to be observed on Friday.
Muslims around the world are bidding farewell to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, as communities prepare to celebrate Eid with prayers, family gatherings and acts of generosity.
In the city centre, a steady flow of shoppers moved through streets and market stalls, with parents purchasing clothes, shoes and sweets for their children, continuing a cherished tradition ahead of the holiday.
Waaheen Market, the city’s main commercial hub, was especially vibrant, with busy walkways and lively stalls reflecting the festive spirit. Shoppers navigated through the crowded streets, creating a dynamic atmosphere that lasted into the evening hours.
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Vendors across central Hargeisa described the day as active and encouraging, noting strong engagement from customers preparing for the celebrations.
“Alhamdulillah, the market is busy and people are coming in good numbers. Eid always brings life back to the business,” Ismail, a trader in central Hargeisa, told Horn Diplomat.
Traders also noted that global factors, including developments in the Middle East, have influenced import costs, contributing to higher prices for some goods in local markets.
Families said they remain committed to maintaining Eid traditions, ensuring children are well-prepared for the holiday with new clothes and treats.
“Even if things are not always easy, we make sure our children feel the joy of Eid. It is a special time for them,” Abdi, a father shopping in Waaheen Market, told Horn Diplomat.
Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important Islamic holidays, is marked by prayers, family gatherings and new clothing, with markets playing a central role in the days leading up to the celebration.
Commercial activity is expected to continue into the night as last-minute shoppers complete their preparations, keeping the spirit of Eid alive across the city.
(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)
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