Sagal Jet Chairman Attends Oxford World Leaders Summit

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, April 11 (Horn Diplomat) – Abdi Yusuf Aar, Chairman of Sagal Jet, attended the 16th World Leaders Summit 2026 at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, where he represented Somaliland and was honoured with an award recognizing his contributions to business and entrepreneurship.
The summit, organised by Global Empire Events Limited, took place at Keble College’s O’Reilly Theatre and brought together participants from more than 30 countries to discuss leadership, innovation and global collaboration .
During the event, Aar was presented with an award for his role as a business entrepreneur, highlighting his impact in the private sector and his growing international engagement.
Speaking after receiving the recognition, Aar described the summit as a significant milestone.
“It was a major platform that brought together leaders from across the world. I gained valuable knowledge and new experience,” said Abdi Yusuf Aar.
“I am honoured to receive this award and proud to represent Somaliland on a global stage. It reflects not only my work, but the potential of our country and our people.”
“Somaliland is open for business, innovation and partnership. Events like this allow us to tell our story and connect with global leaders.”
The programme featured keynote speeches, panel discussions and networking sessions aimed at fostering partnerships and addressing global challenges, with a focus on innovation and sustainable development.
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The World Leaders Summit continues to grow as an international platform, attracting policymakers, entrepreneurs and thought leaders from around the world.
Aar’s participation and recognition underline the increasing presence of Somaliland business leaders in global forums, as they seek to expand international partnerships and showcase opportunities in the region.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale, Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)
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