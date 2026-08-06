Somaliland Finance Ministry, World Bank Review Progress of SPRING Project

HARGEISA, Aug. 6 — Senior officials from the World Bank and Somaliland’s Ministry of Finance and Economic Development held talks on Wednesday to review the implementation of the World Bank-financed SPRING project, assess progress and finalize priorities for the coming year, the ministry said.
The meeting at the ministry’s headquarters was attended by Somaliland’s State Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Ismail Mawliid Abdillahi, Director General Mohamed Hassan Saleebaan, and Mahamoud Omar Hussein, head of the World Bank-financed SERP and SPRING projects.
The World Bank delegation was led by Sameer Goyal, Task Team Leader for the SPRING project, and included Binu Malhotra, a procurement specialist with the bank.
According to the Ministry of Finance, the visit forms part of the project’s Implementation Support Mission, a periodic review aimed at evaluating progress, identifying implementation challenges and agreeing on priorities for the next phase of the programme.
Discussions focused on the current status of the SPRING project, achievements made so far and the completion of the annual work plan, including key activities scheduled for implementation in the coming months.
During their visit, the World Bank delegation is also expected to hold technical meetings with officials from the Central Bank of Somaliland to discuss measures to accelerate project implementation, strengthen institutional cooperation and ensure planned activities are delivered in line with agreed timelines and project objectives.
The SPRING project is one of several World Bank-supported initiatives designed to strengthen public institutions, improve governance and enhance economic management in Somaliland. The ministry said the implementation support mission will help maintain momentum and improve coordination between the World Bank and Somaliland institutions as the project moves into its next phase.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)