UK Government opens applications for Chevening Scholarships for Somali professionals

Applications are now open for the UK Government’s fully funded Chevening Scholarships, offering talented Somali professionals the opportunity to pursue a master’s degree at leading UK universities.

The programme equips emerging leaders with the knowledge, skills and international networks needed to drive positive change in their communities, contribute to Somalia’s development and address shared global challenges. Since the programme was launched in Somalia, more than 100 Somalis have received Chevening Scholarships, joining a worldwide alumni network of over 60,000 professionals.

The programme is supported in Somalia by the Hormuud Salaam Foundation, which is funding two Somali Chevening Scholars annually between the 2025/26 and 2027/28 academic years. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to investing in Somali talent and expanding access to world-class higher education.

Charles King, British Ambassador to Somalia, said:

“Somalia’s greatest asset is its people. Through Chevening, talented Somalis can access world-class education, expand their professional networks and return with new skills to help shape Somalia’s future.

“Every year I am inspired by the passion, innovation and commitment shown by Chevening applicants and alumni. I encourage talented Somalis from across the country to apply and become part of a global network of future leaders working with the UK to create lasting impact.”

Emma Hennessey, Head of The Scholarships Unit at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) , said:

“Chevening is looking for exceptional individuals who are ready to collaborate with the UK to help build a more resilient, prosperous, and sustainable future. We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive cohort of global future leaders, so we are particularly interested in receiving applications from under-represented groups.

“Our scholars and fellows are chosen not only for their achievements, but for their leadership potential, their ability to build meaningful connections, and their commitment to creating lasting impact in their communities and globally.”

Prospective candidates can submit their applications via chevening.org/apply . Applications are open from 4 August to 6 October 2026. Before applying, candidates are strongly encouraged to familiarise themselves with Chevening’s vision and the resources available at chevening.org/vision and assess whether they are ready to present a competitive application.

Since the programme started in 1983, over 60,000 professionals have advanced their careers through Chevening, demonstrating the UK’s commitment to developing the leaders of tomorrow.

More information

For detailed information on eligibility criteria and scholarship specifics, visit chevening.org/resources

ENDS

Notes to editors

Chevening is the UK Government’s global scholarship programme, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations. The scholarships support one-year taught master’s degrees at UK universities for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers.

Chevening began in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards scheme. Chevening Scholars come from over 140 countries and territories worldwide.

More information is available at chevening.org

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