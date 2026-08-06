Somaliland, U.S. AFRICOM Hold Strategic Defense Talks in Germany

By: Mohamed Duale
STUTTGART, Germany, Aug. 3 — Somaliland’s Minister of Defense, Mohamed Yusuf Ali, led a senior delegation to the headquarters of the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) in Stuttgart, Germany, for high-level strategic discussions focused on defense cooperation, maritime security and regional stability, Somaliland’s Ministry of Defense said.
The meeting, held on Aug. 2, brought together Somaliland officials and senior AFRICOM representatives as both sides explored ways to strengthen security cooperation amid growing geopolitical and maritime challenges in the Horn of Africa.
The Somaliland delegation included Coast Guard Commander Admiral Ahmed Hurre Hariye, Senior Adviser Farah Ahmed Xabuush and security expert Abdiaziz Ahmed.
According to the Ministry of Defense, discussions centered on expanding strategic defense cooperation between Somaliland and the United States, identifying new areas for military collaboration and institutional capacity-building.
The talks also focused on safeguarding international shipping routes through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Red Sea, waterways regarded as among the world’s most important trade corridors and increasingly vulnerable to regional security threats.
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