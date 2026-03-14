Somaliland Expresses Solidarity With Ethiopia After Deadly Landslides

HARGEISA, March 14 (HornDiplomat) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland expressed condolences to Ethiopia following deadly landslides and floods in the country’s southern region that have left dozens dead and caused widespread destruction.
In a statement, the Somaliland government said it stood in solidarity with the Ethiopian people after the disaster struck the Gamo Zone of the South Ethiopia Regional State.
“The Government of the Republic of Somaliland expresses its condolences to the people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia following the deadly landslides in Gamo Zone,” the ministry said.
“Our thoughts are with the victims’ families. Somaliland stands in solidarity with Ethiopia.”
Days of heavy rainfall in the area triggered devastating floods and landslides, authorities said. Rising waters from the Kulfo River overflowed into nearby neighborhoods, damaging homes, farmland and critical infrastructure.
According to Ethiopia’s Rights Commission, at least 65 people have been confirmed dead so far, while rescue teams continue searching affected areas.
The federal government has declared a three-day period of national mourning beginning Friday following the catastrophe, which has devastated several communities across the South Ethiopia Regional State.
Local officials said the floods and landslides destroyed homes and displaced families, while roads and agricultural land were also heavily affected.
Humanitarian responders and government teams are continuing emergency operations as authorities assess the full scale of the damage.