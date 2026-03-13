UAE, Ethiopia Leaders Deepen Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions

ABU DHABI, March 13 (HornDiplomat) — UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Abu Dhabi on Friday, where the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing regional security developments, according to the Emirates News Agency.
The meeting took place during Abiy’s working visit to the United Arab Emirates and focused on expanding cooperation in economic, trade and development sectors, while exploring opportunities to deepen ties in ways that support the priorities and mutual interests of both countries.
According to WAM, the two leaders also reviewed developments in the Middle East amid escalating military tensions and their implications for regional and international security.
During the meeting, Abiy condemned Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, describing them as violations of state sovereignty and international law. He also reaffirmed Ethiopia’s solidarity with the UAE and its efforts to safeguard national security and protect its citizens.
Mohamed bin Zayed thanked the Ethiopian leader for his country’s supportive position toward the UAE.
The Emirati president also conveyed condolences to Abiy and the Ethiopian people following recent floods and landslides in southern Ethiopia, which caused casualties after heavy rains. He expressed the UAE’s solidarity with Ethiopia during the difficult period.
Both leaders stressed the importance of de-escalation and diplomatic dialogue to address regional tensions, emphasizing the need for peaceful solutions that preserve stability and prevent further crises.
In a post on X after the meeting, Abiy said his discussions with Mohamed bin Zayed focused on strengthening the longstanding partnership between Ethiopia and the UAE.
“Brotherhood undeterred, a partnership rooted in trust. During my working visit to the United Arab Emirates, I had the pleasure of meeting with H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Our discussions focused on strengthening the longstanding partnership between Ethiopia and the UAE, expanding cooperation, and advancing regional stability,” Abiy wrote.
He added that he appreciated the warm reception and reaffirmed the shared commitment of both countries to deepen their partnership.