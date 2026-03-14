Israel Announces Scholarship Program for African Students

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A photo depicting an Israeli flag. /TOURIST ISRAEL
A photo depicting an Israeli flag. /TOURIST ISRAEL

By: Hanah Olson, Horndiplomat Global Reporter

JERUSALEM, March 14 (HornDiplomat) — The Israel has announced new scholarship opportunities for African students interested in pursuing postgraduate studies focused on sustainable development and community empowerment.

According to a notice shared by Embassy of Israel in Kenya, applications are now open for the Master’s program in African Sustainable Communities at Ben‑Gurion University of the Negev.

Learn more and apply here: Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU)

The interdisciplinary program examines major challenges facing African societies and aims to bring together students from across the world to study sustainable development, community empowerment and social change.

Officials said the program includes one year of academic study in Israel, followed by fieldwork or a community development project in Africa where students can apply their knowledge to real-world initiatives.

The embassy said full and partial scholarships are available for selected candidates.

The application deadline for the program is May 1, 2026.

The initiative is part of Israel’s broader academic and development cooperation with African countries, supporting research, innovation and community-based development projects across the continent.

Learn more and apply here: Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU)

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)

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