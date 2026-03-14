Israel Announces Scholarship Program for African Students

By: Hanah Olson, Horndiplomat Global Reporter
JERUSALEM, March 14 (HornDiplomat) — The Israel has announced new scholarship opportunities for African students interested in pursuing postgraduate studies focused on sustainable development and community empowerment.
According to a notice shared by Embassy of Israel in Kenya, applications are now open for the Master’s program in African Sustainable Communities at Ben‑Gurion University of the Negev.
Learn more and apply here: Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU)