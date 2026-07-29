Ethiopia, Azerbaijan Seek Deeper Strategic Partnership After High-Level Talks

ADDIS ABABA, July 29 — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Wednesday he held talks with Azerbaijan’s parliamentary speaker, Sahiba Gafarova, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Abiy, in a statement shared on social media following the meeting in Addis Ababa, said the discussions focused on deepening ties based on a shared commitment to long-term strategic partnership and mutual economic growth.

“We engaged in productive discussions on strengthening our bilateral relations, building on a shared commitment to a deeper strategic partnership and mutual growth,” Abiy said.

The meeting reflects growing diplomatic engagement between Ethiopia and Azerbaijan as both countries seek to expand cooperation in political, economic and parliamentary affairs.

Separately, Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament), also met with Speaker of Ethiopia’s House of People’s Representatives, Tagesse Chafo, during her visit to Ethiopia.

The parliamentary talks focused on enhancing legislative cooperation and strengthening institutional ties between the two legislatures, complementing the broader efforts by both governments to deepen bilateral relations.

Ethiopia and Azerbaijan have steadily expanded diplomatic engagement in recent years through high-level exchanges and cooperation in areas including trade, investment and multilateral affairs. The latest meetings signal both countries’ intention to broaden collaboration and reinforce their strategic partnership as they pursue closer political and economic cooperation.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)

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