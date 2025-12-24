Somaliland Electoral Commission Updates Voter Register Ahead of Elections

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Dec 24 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland’s electoral Commission said on Wednesday it would reopen and update the national voter registration database, a move aimed at preparing for upcoming national elections and strengthening confidence in the electoral process.
The National Electoral Commission of Somaliland said the decision was approved at a meeting held on Dec. 24 following months of consultations with political stakeholders and the government.
According to the commission, the voter register update is intended to ensure fairness, accuracy and inclusivity by correcting voter records and removing ineligible entries from the database.
The decision follows seven months of intensive consultations between June and December involving Somaliland’s three national political parties, the government and electoral officials. In May, the commission presented three alternative options for updating the biometric voter registration system, drawing on approaches used in previous elections held in 2016, 2021 and 2023.
Those options were supported by technical assessments from international experts and were designed to identify a legally sound and practical method for maintaining an accurate voter register ahead of the next polls, the commission said.
Under the updated process, voter records will be reviewed and corrected nationwide. Deceased voters will be removed from the register, along with duplicate entries and records of individuals whose eligibility status has changed.
The commission said around 500 voter registration centres would be established across all regions and districts of Somaliland. The centres will be equipped with updated biometric technology to enhance accuracy and transparency during the registration process.
Electoral officials said preparations were under way to begin voter registration operations in January 2026, once logistical arrangements are completed and an operational timetable is finalised.
The commission said it would oversee the entire process in line with national electoral laws and urged political parties and citizens to participate constructively to ensure a credible outcome.
Over the past three decades, Somaliland has organised multiple competitive elections at presidential, parliamentary and local levels. Officials say the repeated conduct of polls, voter participation and peaceful transitions have helped entrench electoral norms and strengthen public confidence in the voting process.
The electoral commission reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a transparent, lawful and credible electoral process that reflects the will of Somaliland’s voters.
