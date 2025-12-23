Somaliland, Taiwan Sign Seed Industry Development Project

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Somaliland, Dec. 23 — Somaliland and Taiwan on Monday signed an agreement launching the Seed Industry Development Project, a new agricultural initiative aimed at strengthening food security and climate resilience.
The agreement was signed by Somaliland’s Minister of Agricultural Development, Mahmoud Cige Yusuf, and Taiwan’s Representative to Somaliland, Amb. Allen Lou, at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Agriculture in Hargeisa.
The project will be jointly implemented by Somaliland’s Ministry of Agricultural Development and TaiwanICDF, Taiwan’s official development agency. Officials said the initiative represents a new phase of agricultural cooperation between the two sides.
