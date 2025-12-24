Somaliland Hosts First Livestock Trade Expo to Boost Exports, Investment

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Dec —Somaliland held its first Livestock Trade and Production Expo this week as the government stepped up efforts to modernise a sector that underpins the economy and generates the bulk of the country’s export earnings.
Livestock accounts for about 60% of Somaliland’s gross domestic product and supports the livelihoods of more than 70% of the population, according to government figures. In 2024, Somaliland exported an estimated 3.7 million head of livestock, mainly sheep and goats, to Gulf and Middle Eastern markets, with demand peaking during the annual Hajj season.
Opening the expo in the capital Hargeisa, Somaliland president Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi (Irro) praised the Ministry of Livestock and Rural Development and other stakeholders for organising the event, describing livestock as the foundation of the economy and a core element of Somaliland’s heritage and way of life.
