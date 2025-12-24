Somaliland Hosts First Livestock Trade Expo to Boost Exports, Investment

By: Mohamed Duale

HARGEISA, Dec —Somaliland held its first Livestock Trade and Production Expo this week as the government stepped up efforts to modernise a sector that underpins the economy and generates the bulk of the country’s export earnings.

Livestock accounts for about 60% of Somaliland’s gross domestic product and supports the livelihoods of more than 70% of the population, according to government figures. In 2024, Somaliland exported an estimated 3.7 million head of livestock, mainly sheep and goats, to Gulf and Middle Eastern markets, with demand peaking during the annual Hajj season.

Opening the expo in the capital Hargeisa, Somaliland president Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi (Irro) praised the Ministry of Livestock and Rural Development and other stakeholders for organising the event, describing livestock as the foundation of the economy and a core element of Somaliland’s heritage and way of life.

“Livestock are the backbone of our economy, our culture and our daily livelihoods,” the president said, according to an official statement, adding that the sector plays a central role in national production and foreign currency earnings.

Irro warned that traditional livestock production methods were no longer sustainable, citing environmental degradation, recurring droughts and the growing impact of climate change. He said the government had launched a series of reforms to address constraints facing livestock trade and production.

The president outlined government commitments to modernise animal husbandry systems, establish new livestock reserves across all regions, protect rangelands, safeguard the environment, strengthen climate resilience and improve the prevention and control of animal diseases.

The expo, organised by the Ministry of Livestock and Rural Development, brought together pastoralists, exporters, private companies, development partners, financial institutions and academic bodies to showcase livestock production, animal health services, feed manufacturing and value-added processing.

Livestock Minister Omar Shuaib Mohamed said Somaliland was making progress in meat processing, dairy production and animal feed manufacturing, signalling a shift toward higher-value exports and reduced reliance on live-animal shipments.

Panel discussions focused on improving market access, expanding cold-chain infrastructure and strengthening quality standards to meet international requirements. Participants also agreed on the need to designate national livestock reserve land across Somaliland’s regions to improve grazing management and climate resilience.

Officials said the government would institutionalise the Livestock Trade and Production Expo as an annual event, aimed at attracting investment and positioning Somaliland as a competitive livestock supplier to regional and international markets.

The president said Somaliland welcomed the expertise and capital of both domestic and international investors willing to engage in fair and mutually beneficial partnerships in livestock trade and production.

