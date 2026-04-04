Saudi port expansion shines global spotlight on Berbera

HARGEISA, April 4 (Horn Diplomat) – Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has launched new maritime shipping services linking its ports to 17 regional and international destinations, including Berbera Port in Somaliland, as it moves to strengthen trade routes across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.
The move connects Saudi ports with major hubs across Asia and beyond, part of a broader push to position the Kingdom as a global logistics centre under its Vision 2030 programme.
“The new services connect Saudi ports to 17 regional and international destinations, including Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Nansha and Shekou in China, Singapore, Sokhna in Egypt, Aqaba in Jordan, Nhava Sheva and Mundra in India, Djibouti, Berbera in Somaliland, Hamad Port, Umm Qasr Port, Khalifa Port in Bahrain, Shuwaikh Port and Shuaiba Port,” Mawani said.
The authority said the routes are intended to improve cargo movement, ease pressure on supply chains and offer more options for exporters and importers, while strengthening links with key global trade corridors.
Berbera gains strategic prominence
Berbera’s inclusion highlights its growing role as a logistics gateway in the Horn of Africa, linking regional markets with the Gulf and Asia.
Situated along the Gulf of Aden near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, the port holds a strategic position in international trade.
The port has drawn increasing interest from shipping and logistics firms in recent years, supported by ongoing upgrades to infrastructure and expansion projects.
Analysts say the new Saudi-linked services could increase cargo volumes through Berbera, shorten transit times and deepen trade ties between Somaliland and Gulf economies.
The development comes as investment continues in Berbera’s port and free zone, strengthening its role as an alternative corridor for trade serving landlocked countries in the region.
Mawani said the services are being operated with international shipping lines and are expected to improve efficiency and competitiveness across Saudi ports.
For Somaliland, the move underscores Berbera’s rising profile in regional and global trade networks.