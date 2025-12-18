Somaliland Advances Oil Exploration, Drilling Planned for 2027

HARGEISA, Dec — Somaliland expects the initial phase of oil well drilling to begin in 2027, with some operations potentially starting earlier in 2026, government officials said on Tuesday, as preparations advance for exploration in the territory’s onshore basins.
President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro” announced the timeline while opening the Somaliland Minerals Expo, the country’s first exhibition dedicated to showcasing its mineral resources and attracting international investors.
“The Government of Somaliland hereby announces that the initial phase of drilling operations across the country is scheduled to begin in 2027,” President Irro said in his address.
Minister of Energy and Minerals Ahmed Jama Barre said significant preparatory steps had already been taken by oil exploration companies operating in Somaliland.
“There is great hope that the drilling of Somaliland’s oil wells will begin at the start of the year 2027, and some may even start earlier during 2026,” Barre said. “The oil exploration companies have now awarded contracts to bring rigs and equipment into the country to commence the oil well drilling.”
The Minerals Expo, held in Hargeisa, brought together senior government officials, members of parliament, political leaders and local and international experts, with some participating virtually.
Somaliland has long attracted interest for its hydrocarbon potential, with geological studies indicating similarities to productive basins in Yemen and evidence of historical oil seeps suggesting a working petroleum system. Large areas of Somaliland’s onshore basins remain unexplored.
Officials said the government aims to position Somaliland as an emerging destination for responsible energy and mining investment, while ensuring transparency, environmental protection and equitable benefits for local communities.
Successful oil production could mark a turning point for Somaliland’s economy, diversifying revenue beyond livestock exports and driving major infrastructure investment, including in and around the strategic Berbera port corridor.
The government said it continues to engage international partners on security arrangements, regulatory frameworks and environmental safeguards ahead of the planned drilling phase.