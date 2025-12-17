Somaliland’s First Minerals Expo Draws Global Investors

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Dec 17 — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro” on Tuesday opened the Somaliland Minerals Expo 2025, the country’s first exhibition dedicated to showcasing its mineral resources, as authorities seek to attract international investment.
The two-day event, held in the capital Hargeisa, was organised by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals in partnership with local and international stakeholders from the mining, finance and technology sectors.
Minister of Energy and Minerals Ahmed Jama Barre said the expo marked a strategic step toward aligning Somaliland’s extractive sector with international standards and responsible investment practices.
“Our objective is to ensure that mineral development in Somaliland is environmentally responsible, legally sound and contributes meaningfully to national economic growth,” Barre said.
Director General of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, Shuab Osman Mohamud, said the exhibition was designed to convert growing international interest into concrete outcomes.
“During this expo, a number of prospective partnership agreements, joint ventures and memoranda of understanding are expected to be signed based on the requests we have received so far,” Mohamud said.
He said the level and diversity of participation underscored Somaliland’s rising profile as an emerging mining jurisdiction.
“Among the participants are investors, industry players, government officials, policy elites, financiers, fintech experts, venture capitalists, innovators and technology companies, as well as leading European scientists with globally recognised innovation patents,” Mohamud said.
Delegations participating physically and virtually include representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, Switzerland, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, the United Arab Emirates, Zambia, Sudan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Pakistan, India, Gibraltar, Jamaica, Afghanistan, Iraq, China and Morocco, officials said.
In his address at the opening ceremony, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro said the development of natural resources was central to his administration’s economic agenda.
“My government is committed to developing our mineral resources in a transparent and sustainable manner, ensuring that all regions and communities share in the benefits,” Irro said.
He added that Somaliland offered a stable and predictable environment for investors.
“We have established clear legal frameworks, regulatory systems and administrative procedures that support long-term investment and international partnerships,” the president said.
Irro said political stability and strong institutions had helped build international confidence.
“Democratic governance, internal and border security, and an independent judiciary remain key pillars in strengthening trust with our international partners,” he said.
1 of 15
Officials attending the event included Minister of Investment Said Mohamed Buraale, Waddani Party chairman Hirsi Ali Haji Hassan, senior government officials, members of parliament and representatives of political parties. International experts participated both in person and via virtual platforms.
Panel discussions during the expo focused on mineral exploration, investment frameworks, environmental protection, community engagement and sustainable resource management.
Somaliland officials said the exhibition aims to position Somaliland as a credible destination for responsible mining investment, while promoting transparency, environmental protection and long-term economic development.
© 2025 Horn Diplomat Media
Share this:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook
- Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Telegram
- Click to share on Threads (Opens in new window) Threads
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp
- Click to share on Mastodon (Opens in new window) Mastodon