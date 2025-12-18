Somalia: Mogadishu Airport Workers Protest Turkish Operator

By: Omar Hassan, Horndiplomat Correspondent in Mogadishu
MOGADISHU, Dec 18 — Workers at Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport staged a protest on Wednesday against Favori, the Turkish company that manages the facility, accusing it of failing to pay wages and denying basic labour rights.
The demonstration, held at the airport’s main entrance, disrupted operations, witnesses said. There was no immediate resolution to the dispute.
One airport worker who spoke to local media said employees were being denied basic labour rights and forced to work hours exceeding those agreed in their contracts.
“We lack fundamental rights owed to us by the company, and we are made to work beyond the official working hours,” the worker said.
Employees said the protest stemmed from long-standing grievances, including unpaid salaries and breaches of contractual working conditions. They urged Somalia authorities to intervene.
Turkey oversees the management of Mogadishu’s airport and seaport under agreements with the Somalia government. Labour disputes and complaints by local workers over alleged mistreatment by foreign-run operators have surfaced periodically.
Favori and Turkish officials were not immediately available for comment.