Analysis | Al Jazeera Investigation Highlights Deep Security Gaps in Somalia’s E-Visa Platform

By Horn Diplomat Analysis Desk Based on reporting by Al Jazeera
Recent reporting by Al Jazeera has revealed serious security flaws in Somalia’s electronic visa (e-visa) system, exposing sensitive personal data of visa applicants to potential misuse. According to Al Jazeera’s investigation, weaknesses in the platform allowed unauthorised access to downloadable visa files containing passport details, full names, dates of birth and other private information belonging to applicants from multiple countries, including the United States and several European states.
While Somalia authorities have yet to publicly respond to the latest findings, the implications of this breach extend far beyond technical shortcomings. They highlight structural challenges in Somalia’s approach to digital governance, cybersecurity preparedness and data protection enforcement.
A Pattern, Not an Isolated Incident
As Al Jazeera noted, this vulnerability comes barely a month after a previous breach reportedly affected more than 35,000 visa applicants, prompting warnings from the United States and the United Kingdom. Despite assurances from Somalia’s Immigration and Citizenship Agency that the issue was being treated with “special importance,” the persistence of critical vulnerabilities suggests systemic weaknesses rather than a one-off failure.
Changing website domains without resolving underlying security architecture risks repeating the same mistakes. In cybersecurity terms, this reflects a reactive rather than preventive approach one that addresses public pressure without tackling root causes.
Security Claims Versus Security Reality
The exposure is particularly striking given official claims that the e-visa system has enhanced national security and helped prevent extremist infiltration. As highlighted in Al Jazeera’s report, Somali officials have praised the platform’s role in screening entrants, even as the system itself appears vulnerable to exploitation.
This contradiction raises serious concerns. A platform that cannot protect applicant data may also struggle to protect the integrity of its screening processes. In fragile security environments, weak digital systems can become tools for identity fraud, intelligence gathering, or targeted surveillance by hostile actors.
Regional and International Implications
Somalia’s e-visa programme processes applications from multiple jurisdictions, making data protection a cross-border issue. As digital rights experts cited by Al Jazeera observed, breaches involving multinational data may trigger legal and diplomatic consequences, especially where affected individuals fall under stricter data-protection regimes such as those in Europe.
Failure to notify affected users or issue formal breach disclosures further undermines trust not only among travellers but also among international partners who rely on secure data handling as a basic governance standard.
A Warning for the Horn of Africa
For countries across the Horn of Africa pursuing digital transformation in immigration, trade and public services, Somalia’s experience offers a cautionary lesson. Digital systems introduced without robust cybersecurity frameworks risk undermining state credibility rather than strengthening it.
Trust in digital governance is built not by speed of deployment, but by transparency, accountability and technical competence. Without these, e-government platforms can become liabilities both domestically and internationally.
Conclusion
As Al Jazeera’s investigation makes clear, Somalia’s e-visa security failures are not merely technical oversights; they reflect broader governance challenges in managing sensitive data amid ongoing conflict and institutional fragility. Restoring confidence will require more than investigations it will require enforceable data-protection practices, independent oversight and genuine public accountability.
This analysis is based on reporting by Al Jazeera and incorporates additional contextual assessment by Horn Diplomat.