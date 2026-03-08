Silal Expands UAE Farming Initiative for Food Security

ABU DHABI, March 8 (HornDiplomat) — Abu Dhabi-based agri-food and technology company Silal has announced plans to expand its agricultural operations in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, as part of a collaboration with the National Agricultural Centre, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The initiative aims to support local farmers, strengthen the marketing of Emirati agricultural products and expand access to markets across the United Arab Emirates.
The first phase of the project will begin in the Al Hamraniyah area of Ras Al Khaimah, where Silal will start working with farms in the region from March 9, WAM reported.
Under the partnership, farmers will receive technical support, guidance on best agricultural practices and assistance in improving production and marketing of their products.
The project also includes the establishment of a crop collection centre designed to facilitate the collection, distribution and marketing of agricultural produce.
Officials say the initiative is part of wider efforts to enhance agricultural supply chains, strengthen the sustainability of the farming sector and contribute to the UAE’s national food security strategy.
Silal Chief Executive Officer Dhafer Al Qasimi said the partnership marks an important step in expanding the company’s operations across the UAE while empowering local farmers through technical and marketing support.
Meanwhile, Sultan Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the National Agricultural Centre, said the collaboration aims to improve product quality, strengthen market competitiveness and support the long-term development of the UAE’s agricultural sector.