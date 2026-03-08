IGAD Marks International Women’s Day Across Region

ADDIS ABABA, March 8 (HornDiplomat) — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) paid tribute to the role of women across East Africa on International Women’s Day, highlighting their contributions to peacebuilding, development and regional cooperation.
In a message shared on its official social media platforms, the regional bloc said women continue to play a vital role in advancing social progress and resilience across IGAD member states.
The organization emphasized that strengthening women’s participation in leadership and decision-making remains essential for sustainable development and long-term stability in the region.
Under the leadership of Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu, IGAD has introduced several initiatives aimed at increasing women’s involvement in regional policy discussions.
These initiatives include regional forums focused on areas such as peace and security, agriculture, digital security and artificial intelligence, and land governance, providing platforms for women leaders and experts to contribute to policy dialogue.
IGAD said such programmes are designed to amplify women’s voices and expand opportunities for their participation in shaping regional strategies.
The bloc also highlighted the implementation of its Gender Strategy, which seeks to promote gender equality and strengthen women’s roles in political representation, economic development and peacebuilding efforts.
Founded in 1996, IGAD is a regional organization in the Horn of Africa and East Africa that promotes cooperation on development, security and environmental sustainability.
Its member states include Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Somalia, Djibouti, Sudan, South Sudan and Eritrea.