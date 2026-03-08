IGAD Chief Congratulates Kenya’s Juma on UN Role

ADDIS ABABA, March 8 (HornDiplomat) — The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Workneh Gebeyehu, has congratulated Kenyan diplomat Dr. Monica Kathina Juma on her appointment to a senior leadership role at the United Nations.
In a statement, Gebeyehu welcomed Juma’s appointment by the UN Secretary-General as Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna.
IGAD said Juma has maintained long-standing engagement with the regional organization through her diplomatic and government service.
As Kenya’s former Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, she participated in meetings of the IGAD Council of Ministers, contributing to regional dialogue and cooperation.
Earlier, between 2010 and 2013, Juma served as Kenya’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti and Permanent Representative to IGAD, where she was actively involved in the IGAD Committee of Ambassadors during a period that included the independence of South Sudan and intensive regional diplomacy.
Gebeyehu said her appointment reflects the confidence of the international community in her leadership and diplomatic experience.
He expressed confidence that Juma’s tenure will contribute to strengthening global efforts to combat transnational crime, enhance multilateral cooperation and support international peace and security.