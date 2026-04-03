Somaliland launches Green-Gate system to curb carbon emissions

HARGEISA, April 3 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland has launched a national carbon emissions system and introduced a new digital platform, “Green-Gate,” as part of broader efforts to strengthen climate governance and reduce environmental impact, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said.
In a press statement dated April 2, the ministry announced the adoption of a national carbon emissions levy system alongside a strategic implementation partnership to support its rollout, describing the move as a key milestone in building a climate-resilient economy.
The government said the “Green-Gate” system, established through a ministerial decree issued on March 31, will serve as an integrated digital platform to automate the monitoring, calculation and management of carbon emissions across key sectors, including ports and airports.
The ministry said the system is designed to enhance transparency, accountability and regulatory oversight, while aligning Somaliland with international environmental standards.
To support implementation, the ministry said it has partnered with Solide Technology, a firm specialising in blockchain-enabled environmental monitoring systems, to deploy advanced technologies while ensuring the government retains full regulatory oversight and control.
The framework aligns with global standards set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), reinforcing Somaliland’s commitment to responsible environmental governance.
“This initiative is a transformative step for Somaliland,” Minister of Environment and Climate Change Abdillahi Jama Osman (Geeljire) said in the statement. “It strengthens our sovereignty over environmental resources, ensures accountability in emissions, and reinforces our commitment to protecting the environment for future generations.”
The government said the initiative reflects Somaliland’s proactive leadership in climate policy and positions the country as an emerging participant in global carbon market frameworks.
The move comes as climate change continues to impact the Horn of Africa, with Somaliland experiencing recurring droughts, erratic rainfall and rising temperatures that have affected livestock, agriculture and rural livelihoods.
The ministry said the new system will play a central role in mitigating environmental risks, safeguarding natural resources and advancing sustainable development.