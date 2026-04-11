Somaliland Representative Office in Taiwan Wins Diplomatic Award

By: Mohamed Duale
TAIPEI, April 10 (Horn Diplomat) – The Republic of Somaliland Representative Office in Taiwan has been awarded the Outstanding Embassy Service Award by WARESA Asia, in recognition of its diplomatic performance and growing international engagement.
The award, presented in Taipei on April 10, highlights the mission’s contribution to strengthening ties between Somaliland and the Republic of China (Taiwan), as well as its broader outreach across Asia.
Ambassador Mahmoud Adam Jama Galaal welcomed the recognition, saying the office would continue to expand its diplomatic efforts and partnerships.
“We are delighted to receive this recognition and affirm the mission will continue to strengthen its efforts to deepen diplomatic relations with the Republic of China and other international partners in the region,” Galaal said. “My office remains committed to sustaining its work and building ever closer international connections.”
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