Somaliland Representative Office in Taiwan Wins Diplomatic Award

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Taiwan Congratulates Somaliland on 34th National Day, Reaffirms Deepening Ties

By: Mohamed Duale

TAIPEI, April 10 (Horn Diplomat) – The Republic of Somaliland Representative Office in Taiwan has been awarded the Outstanding Embassy Service Award by WARESA Asia, in recognition of its diplomatic performance and growing international engagement.

The award, presented in Taipei on April 10, highlights the mission’s contribution to strengthening ties between Somaliland and the Republic of China (Taiwan), as well as its broader outreach across Asia.

Ambassador Mahmoud Adam Jama Galaal welcomed the recognition, saying the office would continue to expand its diplomatic efforts and partnerships.

“We are delighted to receive this recognition and affirm the mission will continue to strengthen its efforts to deepen diplomatic relations with the Republic of China and other international partners in the region,” Galaal said. “My office remains committed to sustaining its work and building ever closer international connections.”

According to the award citation, the Somaliland mission was recognised for its consistent support for African students in Taiwan and its engagement in African affairs beyond traditional diplomatic functions. The citation also praised the office’s people-centered approach, noting its role in fostering international cooperation and cultural exchange.

WARESA Asia said the recognition reflects its ethos of “Honoring Excellence, Inspiring Greatness,” and underscores the Somaliland Representative Office’s contribution to advancing education, strengthening Africa-Asia relations, and promoting meaningful diplomatic ties.

The Somaliland office in Taipei has emerged as a key diplomatic platform for Hargeisa’s outreach in Asia, particularly as ties with Taiwan continue to develop through cooperation in education, healthcare and technology.

Analysts say such recognitions further elevate Somaliland’s international profile, reinforcing its efforts to build partnerships and expand its global diplomatic footprint.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale, Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)

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