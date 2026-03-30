Op-Ed: Somaliland’s Next Chapter: Why Security Must Come First

As Somaliland steps into a new era of recognition and legitimacy, the responsibilities of statehood become impossible to ignore. Recognition is not merely symbolic it demands structure, accountability and above all security. For Somaliland, this moment presents both an opportunity and an urgent challenge: to rethink and reinforce its approach to national security in a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape.
The Horn of Africa is no stranger to instability. With shared borders alongside Djibouti and Ethiopia, Somaliland sits in a region where political tensions, migration flows and cross-border threats require constant vigilance. Recognition as a state raises expectations not only from the international community but from its own citizens. A recognized Somaliland must act like one and that begins with securing its borders.
Border control is no longer optional, it is foundational. Knowing who enters and exits the country is a basic function of any sovereign nation. Without this, efforts to combat trafficking, prevent illegal crossings and monitor potential threats remain severely limited. Strengthening checkpoints, investing in trained personnel and deploying modern monitoring systems are no longer luxuries, they are necessities.
Yet security extends beyond borders. It must also reach inward, into the heart of society. A comprehensive national registry is essential. Every individual residing in Somaliland should be accounted for within a centralized system. This is not about restriction, but about clarity and protection. A well maintained registry allows governments to respond more effectively to crises, deliver services efficiently and ensure that no one exists outside the reach of the state.
Equally critical is the introduction of a standardized addressing system. At present, the absence of formal addresses for homes, businesses and public buildings creates unnecessary barriers, not just for security but for development as a whole. Establishing a nationwide addressing system would revolutionize everything from emergency response to taxation, policing and urban planning. It is a simple but transformative step toward modern governance.
Protecting Somaliland’s heritage and resources must also become a priority within this security framework. Archaeological sites are a unmissable part of our rich and ancient history. Unfortunately they are vulnerable to looting and neglect. Natural resources too require oversight to prevent exploitation (for example gold in Sanaag) and ensure they benefit the nation as a whole. Security in this sense is not only about defense, it is about preservation and guardianship.
To support all of this, government departments must evolve. Fragmented systems and outdated record-keeping will not suffice in a modern state. What Somaliland needs is an integrated network of active, reliable database systems that connect identity, residency, property and movement. These databases must be accurate, regularly updated and accessible to the institutions that rely on them. Only then can policy translate into effective action.
Ultimately, recognition is not the finish line, it is the starting point. Somaliland now has the chance to build a secure, organized and modern state. But this will require difficult decisions, investment and a shift in mindset. Security must no longer be seen as a reactive measure but as a proactive foundation for stability and growth.
With decisive leadership and commitment, Somaliland’s government can turn this moment into lasting progress. The tools are within reach, now is the time to act.
About the Author
Ugbaad Hassen Advocate for Somaliland Lives in the Netherlands
email: ugbaad_87@hotmail.co.uk
The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the Horndiplomat editorial policy.
If you want to submit an opinion piece or an analysis, please email it to Opinion@horndiplomat.com. Horndiplomat reserves the right to edit articles before publication. Please include your full name, relevant personal information, and political affiliations.