Somaliland hosts Australian, Canadian investors eyeing mining sector

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, March 29 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland has hosted a delegation of investors from Australia and Canadaexploring opportunities in the mining sector, as authorities step up efforts to attract foreign investment into natural resources.
The delegation, made up of specialists in mineral exploration and resource development, is assessing the potential for investment in Somaliland’s largely untapped mining industry.
The group was welcomed at Egal International Airport by senior officials, including directors-general from the ministries of foreign affairs and energy, as well as representatives from the investment ministry and Somaliland’s representative to Taiwan. Traditional leaders and local business figures were also present.
The investors later held talks in Hargeisa with Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Aden and other officials.
Officials said the discussions focused on investment prospects, regulatory frameworks and ways to facilitate foreign participation in the sector.
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