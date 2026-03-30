Southwest Somalia accuses Türkiye of role in military operations

By : Kadir Moustapha
MOGADISHU, March 29 (Horn Diplomat) – Authorities in Somalia’s Southwest State have accused Türkiye of involvement in military operations in the region, alleging that Turkish-trained forces, equipment and drones were used in actions against the administration.
In a statement dated March 29, the regional government said Somali forces trained by Türkiye, along with Turkish-supplied armoured vehicles and drones, had been deployed in operations targeting areas under its control.
Southwest officials described the alleged involvement as a serious concern, warning that external participation in internal political disputes risks escalating tensions.
The administration said conditions across the region remain calm but accused Somalia’s federal government of recent abuses against local communities.
A spokesman for the regional administration, Hassan Hussein Mohamed, said the public “will not forget the wrongdoing” and called on opposition groups to accept recent electoral outcomes and pursue reconciliation.
He also urged Türkiye to review how its military support is being used within Somalia.
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