Israeli, Ethiopian Presidents Discuss Strategic Partnership

By: Mohamed Duale
ADDIS ABABA, Feb 25 (Horndiplomat) – Israeli President Isaac Herzog met Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace in Addis Ababa, as part of his official state visit to Ethiopia.
Herzog was welcomed with an honor guard ceremony before touring the Presidential Palace Museum and signing the official guest book, according to officials.
The two leaders held formal talks focused on strengthening longstanding ties and expanding cooperation between Israel and Ethiopia across diplomatic, economic and cultural spheres.
