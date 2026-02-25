Israeli, Ethiopian Presidents Discuss Strategic Partnership

By
editor
-
0
Israeli, Ethiopian Presidents Discuss Strategic Partnership
Israeli, Ethiopian Presidents Discuss Strategic Partnership

By: Mohamed Duale

ADDIS ABABA, Feb 25 (Horndiplomat) – Israeli President Isaac Herzog met Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace in Addis Ababa, as part of his official state visit to Ethiopia.

Herzog was welcomed with an honor guard ceremony before touring the Presidential Palace Museum and signing the official guest book, according to officials.

The two leaders held formal talks focused on strengthening longstanding ties and expanding cooperation between Israel and Ethiopia across diplomatic, economic and cultural spheres.

Speaking during the meeting, Herzog described the relationship between the two countries as deeply rooted in history and tradition.

“This is my third visit to Africa, and the fourth African nation I have visited as President of the State of Israel,” Herzog said. “The relationship between our peoples is woven deep into the pages of history and human tradition.”

He added that both nations share a common spirit of innovation and development, emphasizing cooperation for mutual growth.

Herzog also highlighted the contribution of Ethiopian Jewish communities in Israel, saying the country’s social fabric has been enriched by Ethiopian heritage and expressing appreciation for the community’s role in Israeli society.

Israel and Ethiopia maintain decades-old diplomatic relations, with cooperation spanning agriculture, development assistance, technology and security. Officials said the meeting reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to further deepening bilateral engagement.

— Reporting by Horndiplomat

Leave a Reply