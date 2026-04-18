Israel envoy appointment signals economic focus in Somaliland

HARGEISA, April 17 (Horn Diplomat) – Contrary to prevailing focus on geopolitical competition and maritime security, Israel’s decision to appoint an envoy with a primary economic role highlights trade, investment and strategic resources as the central priorities in its emerging relationship with Somaliland.
The choice of an economic envoy, rather than a diplomat with a traditional security background, indicates that Israel is moving quickly to benefit from Somaliland’s geostrategic economic position, shifting attention away from early narratives focused on security and counterterrorism.
Unlike conventional diplomatic appointments focused on protocol, Lotem’s role indicates a mandate to open commercial channels, assess opportunities and facilitate investment, which Somaliland has repeatedly emphasized in its engagement with Israel.
This aligns with remarks made earlier this year by Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, who told Reuters that no trade or investment had yet materialised but that Somaliland expected to engage Israeli businesses soon. His remarks reflected a clear position. Somaliland is offering resources and seeking investment, trade and technology in return.
Israel’s latest move suggests that message has been received.
At the centre of this emerging relationship is Somaliland’s largely untapped mineral sector and its position as a maritime gateway to Ethiopia’s market of more than 120 million people. Officials have identified lithium, titanium, cobalt and rare earth elements as priority resources, critical for electric vehicles, energy storage and modern industry.
This creates a clear alignment. Somaliland needs capital and expertise, while Israel is looking to secure supply chains and expand its economic footprint in Africa.
The model taking shape is straightforward. Resource access in exchange for technology, investment and technical know-how.
There are also early signs that this process is already moving beyond diplomacy into implementation.
Two Israeli firms, VisiRight and Amore Capital, have announced plans to support Israeli companies entering the Somaliland market following recognition. Their role is to facilitate market entry, connect investors with local institutions and reduce operational risks for businesses.
The focus is not limited to mining. Target sectors include financial infrastructure, real estate, construction and startups working in water management, renewable energy and advanced technology.
This indicates a structured approach. Diplomatic recognition first, followed by private sector mobilisation, then broader economic engagement.
So far, there is no confirmed large-scale Israeli investment on the ground. But the involvement of intermediary firms indicates that groundwork is already being laid.
Geography remains central to the strategy.
Port of Berbera, located along the Gulf of Aden near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, offers access to one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors. For Israel, engagement in this location strengthens its indirect presence along a critical global trade route. For Somaliland, the same geography supports its ambition to become a regional logistics and trade hub.
The economic track also intersects with wider geopolitical competition in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa, where global and regional powers are increasingly focused on ports, trade routes and strategic positioning.
In that context, Israel’s move is both economic and strategic.
For Somaliland, the priority is turning diplomatic recognition into tangible economic gains. The gap between political breakthrough and real investment, acknowledged earlier by President Irro, remains a key challenge.
The appointment of an economic envoy, combined with early private sector engagement, suggests that gap may begin to narrow.
Israel is not only recognising Somaliland. It is building the foundation to invest.