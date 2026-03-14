Ethiopia PM Concludes UAE Visit After Talks with Emirati Leaders

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has returned to Ethiopia following a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, his office said on Saturday.
During the visit, Abiy held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries.
In a message posted on social media, Abiy described the meeting as a reflection of the strong relationship between Ethiopia and the UAE, calling it a “partnership rooted in trust and enduring brotherhood.” He also thanked the UAE leadership for the warm reception.
The Ethiopian leader also met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Discussions focused on economic cooperation and the longstanding ties linking the people of Ethiopia and Dubai in areas such as trade, education and culture.
Abiy said it was a pleasure to meet the Dubai ruler and expressed admiration for the city, describing Dubai as “strong, beautiful and resilient.”
The visit highlights the continued diplomatic engagement between Ethiopia and the UAE as both countries seek to deepen cooperation across economic and strategic sectors.